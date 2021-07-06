Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 26,347 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

