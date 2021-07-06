Gabelli Funds LLC Has $38.50 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

