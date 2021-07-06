Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,482,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $893.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $862.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $894.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

