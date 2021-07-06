Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 29,200 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Myers Industries worth $33,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

