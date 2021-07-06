GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares Up 7.5%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75.

GAIL (India) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.