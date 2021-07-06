Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 713,359 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.84% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,933. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.