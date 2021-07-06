Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

