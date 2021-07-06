GCN Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $96,814.63 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00404976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

