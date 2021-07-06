General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Cut by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 5.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.75. 5,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

