General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. 20,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,216. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

