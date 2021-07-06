General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,060,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,681,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

