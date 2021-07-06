Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €92.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €92.50 ($108.82) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.93 ($118.74).

Shares of GXI opened at €94.45 ($111.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €91.50. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

