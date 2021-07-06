GET Protocol (GET) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.10 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00007778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $30.10 million and $848,599.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00995912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.35 or 0.08817628 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

