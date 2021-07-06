GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.10 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.38. 1,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.