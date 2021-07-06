Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 341,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,544,000 after buying an additional 112,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.08. 22,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

