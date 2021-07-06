Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.02. 96,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,366. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

