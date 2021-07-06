Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $537.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

