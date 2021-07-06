Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,424. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.