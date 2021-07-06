GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 134.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.