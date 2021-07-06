GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40.
In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 134.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
