Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce $79.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.15 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $375.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.23 million to $383.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $510.84 million, with estimates ranging from $501.41 million to $520.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

GSL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 748,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,595. The firm has a market cap of $657.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

