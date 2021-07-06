Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.96.

AUMN opened at $0.61 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

