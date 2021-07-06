GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. 38,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $14,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

