Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,316 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE GWB opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

