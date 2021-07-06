Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

GEF opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.