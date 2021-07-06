Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its target price increased by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.
Shares of TV stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
