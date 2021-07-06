Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its target price increased by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TV stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

