Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,377 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STM opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

