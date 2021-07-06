Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 599,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -746.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

