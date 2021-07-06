Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vector Group worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VGR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

