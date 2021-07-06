Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $2,240,000.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

