Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 17,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 250,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,619. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

