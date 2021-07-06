Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $45,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 3,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,359,000 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

