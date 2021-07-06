Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.86 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 59,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

