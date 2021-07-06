Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $5.62 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. 449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,596. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

