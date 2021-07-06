HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $405.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

