Head to Head Analysis: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) & Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tuesday Morning and Costco Wholesale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Costco Wholesale 0 8 17 0 2.68

Tuesday Morning currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Costco Wholesale has a consensus target price of $402.21, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Costco Wholesale.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Costco Wholesale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.42 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Costco Wholesale $166.76 billion 1.06 $4.00 billion $8.85 45.08

Costco Wholesale has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Costco Wholesale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60% Costco Wholesale 2.53% 27.30% 8.04%

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, and deli products, as well as produce; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers, as well as 615 gas stations; and offers business delivery, travel, same-day grocery, and various other services online in various countries. As of October 07, 2020, the company operated 796 warehouses, including 552 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 102 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in South Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, 3 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, 1 in France, and 1 in China. It also operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Costco Wholesale Corporation in August 1999. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

