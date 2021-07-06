Head-To-Head Comparison: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Swiss Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.95 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.93 Swiss Re $43.34 billion 0.67 -$878.00 million ($0.76) -30.07

Midwest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Swiss Re. Swiss Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Swiss Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swiss Re shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Midwest and Swiss Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Swiss Re 0 5 4 0 2.44

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.45%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Summary

Midwest beats Swiss Re on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard insurance covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. The Life Capital segment manages closed and open life and health insurance solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

