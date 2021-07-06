Head to Head Contrast: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) versus Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Qualigen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.36%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Qualigen Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Qualigen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $15.09 million 21.69 -$84.04 million ($1.81) -2.92 Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.67 million N/A N/A

Qualigen Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Qualigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -462.00% -92.51% -42.74% Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -1,583.49% -61.00%

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Qualigen Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood. Qualigen, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

