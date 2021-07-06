Head to Head Review: MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) vs. Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Flowers Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.16 $152.32 million $1.31 18.39

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MeaTech 3D and Flowers Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00

Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods 5.29% 20.32% 8.31%

Summary

Flowers Foods beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.