Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,532,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,171,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.70% of Hecla Mining worth $173,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HL opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

