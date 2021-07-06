Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

HPE opened at $14.71 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,144,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 950,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 410,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

