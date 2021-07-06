Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Invests $806,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ASML by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $1,564,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $684.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $287.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

