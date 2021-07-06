Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.