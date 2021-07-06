Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

