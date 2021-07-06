Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,497 shares of company stock valued at $17,207,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

