Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,607,000 after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.