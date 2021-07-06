Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 809.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

Several analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on the stock.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 845.79 ($11.05) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 847.40 ($11.07).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.