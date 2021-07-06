Howdoo (UDOO) 1-Day Volume Tops $421,772.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Howdoo has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $421,772.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.01001007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.26 or 0.08956808 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,976,317 coins and its circulating supply is 468,478,519 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars.

