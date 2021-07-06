Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.16

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.56. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 86,343 shares trading hands.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.