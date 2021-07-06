Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on August 9th

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.8297 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

