Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on August 9th

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.8297 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of IBDRY opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.
