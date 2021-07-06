Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $13,436.80 on Top Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $70,640.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $13,436.80 or 0.39674193 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00165925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.64 or 1.00297541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00950448 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

